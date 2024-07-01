International knee and orthopedic centre inaugrated on Monday

The International Knee and Orthopaedic Centre a unit of Sakra World Hospitalwas inaugurated on Monday. International Knee and Orthopaedic Centre (IKOC) is a 50-bedded super speciality hospital, equipped with four modular operation theatres, eight ICU beds and 6 emergency beds.

The IKOC launched a fully active MISSO robot, a cutting-edge technology designed to enhance the precision and recovery time of joint replacement surgeries. This advanced system aids in performing surgeries with the highest accuracy, minimal blood loss and faster patient recovery, setting a new standard in orthopaedic care.

Dr. Chandrashekar P., Director of IKOC, played a pivotal role in designing this robotic system. Commenting on the big step forward, Dr. Chandrashekar P. said, “The launch of the Made in India knee replacement robot MISSO – for the first time in India, is a defining moment in the orthopaedic field. MISSO will democratise robotics in the country. This is a transformative and future forward technology platform for many more such path-breaking innovations in the medical field.”

“With MISSO, we will be able to provide quality healthcare and bring about precision outcomes for a larger demography in India. Launching of the MISSO robot is a giant step forward to reduce India’s import dependency in robotics.”

