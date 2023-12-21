ADVERTISEMENT

International film festival in Hubballi from tomorrow

December 21, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Select films to be screened at Sawai Gandharva Hall; Nava Karnataka Film Academy and Universal Film Makers Council are jointly organising the event

The Hindu Bureau

President of Nava Karnataka Film Academy M.A. Mummigatti addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Nava Karnataka Film Academy of Dharwad and Universal Film Makers Council are jointly organising a two-day “Third Karnataka International Film Festival” in Hubballi from Saturday.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, president of Nava Karnataka Film Academy M.A. Mummigatti said that Rotary International District 3170, Round Table India and other organisations have joined hands with them in organising the film festival to be held at Sawai Gandharva Hall in Hubballi.

In all, they have received entries for 145 films, including feature films, short films, songs, tele films and documentaries. And, out of these, they will choose the best in various categories. Films thus selected will be screened during the two-day film festival, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mummigatti said that during the film festival, national and international film artistes, along with film artistes from Karnataka, will be felicitated. The objective is to provide a platform to film enthusiasts from the region to watch international films at their place, he said.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the film festival at 10.30 a.m.

MLAs Arvind Bellad, Prasad Abbayya and Mahesh Tenginakai will be guests of honour.

Film screening

He said that on the inaugural day there will be screening of select films from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday, films will be screened from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The valedictory ceremony of the film festival will be held at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday. Labour Minister Santosh Lad, film-maker from Maldives Mohammad Rasheed, various film stars and film journalists will participate.

Entry to the film festival is free, but those interested can collect free event pass from the organisers. For free pass, contact Ph: 7483673211 or 9538511059.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US