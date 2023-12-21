International film festival in Hubballi from tomorrow

December 21, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Nava Karnataka Film Academy of Dharwad and Universal Film Makers Council are jointly organising a two-day “Third Karnataka International Film Festival” in Hubballi from Saturday.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, president of Nava Karnataka Film Academy M.A. Mummigatti said that Rotary International District 3170, Round Table India and other organisations have joined hands with them in organising the film festival to be held at Sawai Gandharva Hall in Hubballi.

In all, they have received entries for 145 films, including feature films, short films, songs, tele films and documentaries. And, out of these, they will choose the best in various categories. Films thus selected will be screened during the two-day film festival, he said.

Mr. Mummigatti said that during the film festival, national and international film artistes, along with film artistes from Karnataka, will be felicitated. The objective is to provide a platform to film enthusiasts from the region to watch international films at their place, he said.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the film festival at 10.30 a.m.

MLAs Arvind Bellad, Prasad Abbayya and Mahesh Tenginakai will be guests of honour.

Film screening

He said that on the inaugural day there will be screening of select films from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday, films will be screened from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The valedictory ceremony of the film festival will be held at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday. Labour Minister Santosh Lad, film-maker from Maldives Mohammad Rasheed, various film stars and film journalists will participate.

Entry to the film festival is free, but those interested can collect free event pass from the organisers. For free pass, contact Ph: 7483673211 or 9538511059.