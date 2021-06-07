International drug racket busted

Two persons from Kerala arrested by NCB

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials busted an international drug racket and, on Sunday, arrested two persons from Kerala who were allegedly smuggling drugs to Doha, Qatar, by international courier concealed in backpacks.

Acting on specific intelligence, a team, led by NCB Bengaluru Zonal Unit, intercepted and seized 13 backpacks with 1.2 kg of hashish, which were mixed in a total consignment of 70 such bags.

Following the leads, the officials arrested R. Khan and his associate S. Hussain, and recovered 2.6 kg of hashish from them. This was concealed in 195 small bags and travel pouches and was meant to be trafficked to Doha by courier, a release said. The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the syndicate is based in Kasaragod, and is involved in trafficking of hashish from India to Qatar, Amit Ghawate , Zonal Director, NCB, Bengaluru, said .

Officials said this is in continuation to the seizure of substantial quantities of hashish already seized by NCB, Bengaluru in 2019 and 2020.

“The present seizure is an indication that this syndicate, which was lying low for over a year due to restrictions on flight movement, has again commenced operations. Travel restrictions in Qatar has created a dip in supply of drugs there and the syndicate is trying to traffic drugs using alternative modus operandi, including concealing in couriers and parcels. This syndicate also caters to supply of hashish and other drugs to Maldives and Sri Lanka,” Mr. Ghawate said.