International Democracy Day celebrated with fervour in Dharwad

Thousands of school and college students enthusiastically participated in the International Democracy celebration in the districts of Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Belagavi and Uttar Kannada districts on Friday and read out the Preamble of the Constitution as was mandated by the State government.

Reading the Preamble of the Constitution of India, oath-taking and recalling the contributions of architects of the Constitution marked the International Democracy Day celebrations in these districts.

At Srujana Ranga Mandir in Dharwad, hundreds of schoolchildren read out the Preamble of the Constitution at the district-level programme. Prior to the event, the students took out an awareness rally on the thoroughfares of the city holding placards and banners highlighting the rights and duties of citizens as mentioned in the Constitution and the main objectives of the Constitution of the country.

Addressing the students after inaugurating the programme, Labour Minister and district-in-charge for Dharwad Santosh Lad spoke at length on the significance of the Constitution of India and termed the Constitution which advocates equal rights and opportunities to all, a sacred book for every Indian.

Despite various advances, it was regrettable that inequality prevailed in society resulting in several being deprived opportunities. The need of the hour was to create a casteless society and see to it that women, the labour class, and poor were treated equally.

Cautioning the students to be beware of the vested interests that were attempting to weaken the social fabric of the country, he said that reading and understanding of the Constitution would enable them to make the country stronger by working together to establish peace and tranquility.

There was a live telecast of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah administering oath to the participants as part of the Democracy Day. Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatt Hegde, CEO of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat Swaroopa T.K. and other officials were present.

In Gadag, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil took part in the Democracy Day celebrations and highlighted the significance of the Constitution in everyone’s life. In Haveri, Deputy Commissioner Raghunandan Murthy and other officials took part in the event.

