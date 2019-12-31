International delegation on MSME study tour

A delegation of 28 executives from 21 countries visited Mysuru as part of their study on “SME financing-Approaches and Strategies” on Tuesday.

The delegates were from Mauritius, Tajikistan, Uganda, South Africa, South Sudan, Laos, Maldives, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Liberia, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Botswana, Zambia, Mali, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Palestine and represented various ministries, promotional organisations, government departments, banks etc.

The delegates had extensive interaction with members of the Mysore Industries Association and its president Vasu, vice-president Eshwar Rao and officials of the State Bank of India, SME Metagalli branch.

This was followed by a visit to a few industries including VST Tillers, Precision Component Manufacturing Industry, Sai Sankalp Beverages, Drinking water Purification unit and GTTC (Government Tool Room & Training Centre) located at Metagalli Industrial Area.

The objective was to observe, understand the salient features and activities of important organisations and institutions engaged in the SME promotion/financing as well financial markets, the release added.

The visit and the programme was part of the 6-week international training programme being conducted by the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises to the delegates drawn from various countries. The visit also included a study tour in Bengaluru.