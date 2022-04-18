International Day of Monuments: Heritage walk in Mysuru

Special Correspondent April 18, 2022 20:23 IST

On the occasion of International Day for Monuments and Sites, a heritage walk was organised in Mysuru on Monday | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A heritage walk was conducted in Mysuru city on Monday to mark the International Day of Monuments and Sites. The walk was flagged off from the Town Hall premises and was concluded at the archaeology department’s office campus. The Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums conducted the event to highlight the heritage treasures of Mysuru. The students and research scholars from the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology of the University of Mysore went around the heritage sites of the city during the initiative. The participants went through many sites including Statue Circle, Palace, K.R. Circle, Lansdowne Building, Banumaiah’s College, Mysore City Corporation building, Jagan Mohan Palace, Sanskrit Pathshala, CADA office and Gun House. Heritage expert N.S. Rangaraju and Dr. Shelvapillai Iyengar, head, Department of Archaeology, Karnataka State Open University were the resource persons for the heritage walk, who explained about Mysuru’s heritage, the architecture of the buildings and their importance.



