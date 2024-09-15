International Day of Democracy: Thousands join hands form human chain across 58 km in Mysuru district

The International Day of Democracy saw an estimated 60,000 people join hands as part of the human chain stretching across 58 km in Mysuru district from Siddalingapura on the outskirts of the city to Muguru in T. Narsipur taluk.

Students from various schools and colleges, government officials, teachers, NCC cadets, pourakarmikas, and others held their hands together as part of the human chain organised by Mysuru district administration, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, Mysuru City Corporation, and other departments of the State government.

The human chain in Mysuru district was part of a human chain organised by the State government across the State from Bidar to Chamarajanagar as a symbol of equality, unity, fraternity, and participative governance to mark the International Day of Democracy.

The human chain formed around 10 a.m. on Sunday, started from Siddalingapura and passed through Manipal Hospital junction, Ambedkar Circle in Gandhinagar, Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Hardinge Circle, Mysuru Zoo, Outer Ring Road, Varuna village, Keelanapura, Kempayyanahundi, T. Narsipur town, and Mugur village situated on Mysuru’s border with Chamarajanagar district.

The authorities had arranged KSRTC buses to transport students and others from various destinations to the spots allocated to them in the district.

Legislators, people’s representatives, and officials participated in a function organised by the Mysuru district administration near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple to mark the International Day of Democracy. The Dasara elephants were also made to participate in the function.

Addressing the gathering, former Minister and MLA representing Narasimharaja assembly constituency Tanveer Sait said the formation of a human chain was a historic moment and gave a call for people to strengthen human values and protect the Constitution given to the people of India by B.R. Ambedkar.

While the participants of the human chain held their hands, the dignitaries participating in the function read out the Preamble of the Constitution.

Chamaraja MLA Harish Gowda, K.R. Nagar MLA D. Ravishankar, D. Thimmaiah, MLC, MUDA chairman K. Marigowda, vice-chairperson of State government’s Guarantees Implementation Committee Pushpa Amarnath, Principal District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Hegde, Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Lakshmikant Reddy, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.M. Gayathri, city police commissioner Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Mysuru district police Vishnuvardhan, and others were also present on the occasion.

Saplings planted

Meanwhile, the Forest Department planted a total of 1,150 saplings of various trees along the route of the human chain.

A statement from the Forest Department said the saplings were given to students, officials, and the general public for planting.

Additionally, about 500 saplings in three parks in Mysuru city and about 2,615 saplings in 65 different schools across Mysuru district were also planted on the occasion, the statement added.