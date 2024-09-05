GIFT a SubscriptionGift
International Day of Democracy: 58 km long human chain planned in Mysuru

The event will be held on September 15

Updated - September 05, 2024 07:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy chaired a meeting in Mysuru on Thursday to review the preparations for International Day of Democracy to be held on September 15.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy chaired a meeting in Mysuru on Thursday to review the preparations for International Day of Democracy to be held on September 15. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A 58 km long human chain in Mysuru entailing participation by at least 60,000 persons has been envisaged on September 15 to mark International Day of Democracy.

This was decided in a meeting held here on Thursday to review the preparations for the event which is being held to strengthen democracy.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy who chaired the meeting, said that every citizen and employee of the government should join hands to make the event a success and commit themselves to upholding the values of democracy.

Democracy is not about the government officials alone and strengthening it was the responsibility of every citizen who should volunteer to take part in it.

The programme of forming a human chain will commence at 8.30 a.m., and will start from Siddalingapura on the outskirts of the city. It will extend to Mysuru city and B.R. Ambedkar’s  statue in front of the Town Hall.

The human chain will entail participation by 60,000 people and apart from voluntary citizens and government officials, school and college students, NCC, Scouts and Guides, pourakarmikas, gram panchayat members and others will take part in it.

The Deputy Commissioner said educational institutions and NGOs should take part in good numbers. As the human chain will extend to 58 km, there will be a section officer for every 100 meters, an area officer for every km, and taluk level officer above them who will be responsible for securing adequate public participation in their respective jurisdictional sections.

K.M. Gayatri, CEO, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat called upon the NGOs and other activists to create greater awareness of the event and distribute publicity materials and pamphlets to achieve greater public participation.

Published - September 05, 2024 07:19 pm IST

