International Cricket Stadium for Mysuru to come up at Varakodu, says Mahadevappa

June 17, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa said an international cricket stadium will come up at Varakodu on outskirts of Mysuru.

Fielding reporters queries during a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organized by Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) in Mysuru on Saturday, Mr. Mahadevappa said former international cricketers Srinath and Anil Kumble had met him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the previous tenure of the Congress government, when he was Minister for Public Works, with regard to an international standard cricket stadium in Mysuru.

There is proposal to establish a cricket stadium at Varakodu by sanctioning land from Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for the purpose, he said.

Mr. Mahadevappa’s announcement on the location of the international cricket stadium at Varakodu comes after much brouhaha over the facility coming up on 20 acres of land adjacent to the Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) situated on the Outer Ring Road in Sathgalli in the city.

Film City

Mr. Mahadevappa said the State Government will soon establish a Film City on 100 to 125 acres of land near Hadinaru village on the outskirts of Mysuru. He said the proposal had been cleared during the tenure of the earlier government and the same will be revived now.

Zero traffic

Mr. Mahadevappa said the government conceived a ‘zero traffic’ plan for around 2 km around Devaraja Market in the heart of Mysuru.

He said the government was looking forward to establishing an eco-friendly zone in the area by prohibiting traffic movement.

Heritage structures

With regard to conservation of heritage structures like Lansdowne Building and Devaraja Market, Mr. Mahadevappa said there were around 100 to 150 heritage structures in Mysuru that needed protection. He said he had asked the district administration authorities to identify such structures with a view to giving them a ‘new form and life’. Necessary steps will be taken to strengthen them, he said.

He said he will soon look into the delay in the construction of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in the city. Though the proposal dates back to 1994 when he was the Health Minister, Mr. Mahadevappa, who is now the Social Welfare Minister, said work on the project had been taken up with financial assistance from Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Mysuru Zilla Panchayat. “I heard that another ₹18 crore is required for the project. I will soon inspect the project,” he said.

Chamundi Hills

Fielding queries on the concern expressed by environmental activists on the development projects proposed atop Chamundi Hills under Centre’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) at a cost of ₹45.7 crore, Mr. Mahadevappa pointed out that Chamundi Hills was an eco-sensitive zone and necessary steps will be taken to protect it from construction activities.