International conference on ‘Swaraj’ concludes

March 03, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A three-day international conference on ‘Swaraj- Indigenous models of self governance’ organised by Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (KSRDPRU) in association with various organisations and academic institutions, concluded in Gadag on Friday.

Presenting the results of the three-day deliberations during the valedictory ceremony of the conference on Friday, Vice Chancellor of KSRDPRU Prof. Vishnukant S. Chatpalli said that the conclusion of the conference did not mean the end of ‘thinkings on swaraj’ but beginning of the ‘swaraj thoughts’.

Delivering the valedictory address, All-India coordinator of Prajna Pravah J. Nandakumar, hoped the deliberations at the conference would mark a new beginning in the process of developing indigenous models of self governance further and spreading successful models of self governance to ensure sustainable development.

Presenting the report of the conference, president of Prachi Foundation Shrinivas Bhagavatalu said that in all 160 research abstracts were received for the conference of which 20 were selected for presentation. This apart, 585 essays and 92 posters were submitted for the competition held as part of the conference, he said.

The winners of these competitions were honoured during the valedictory ceremony. Registrar of the University Prof. Basavaraj L. Lakkannavar, convenor Niranjan Pujar and others were present.

Earlier in the day during the session on ‘Panchayat raj system and sustainable development’ resource persons Prof. Bhagavati Sharma of UNESCO MGIEP, Priyanth Sohiyan of Thailand, resource persons Sudharshan Bharik and Panckajkumar delivered technical talks.

The conference concluded with cultural performances from native artistes.