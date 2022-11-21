International conference on multidisciplinary research at Sharnbasva University from today

November 21, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Sharnbasva University will host a three-day International Conference on Multidisciplinary Research in Kalaburagi from Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conference is being held in association with the IETE Sub Centre, Kalaburagi, and co-sponsored by the ISTE New Delhi and Women in Engineering (WIE) and IEEE.

The conference will be inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. And, IETE national president V. Gunashekhar Reddy will be the chief guest at the inaugural function.

Trending

A galaxy of speakers and senior scientists from across India and different countries will deliver special lectures on different subjects with research as the main theme in the conference.

The speakers will deliver lectures at the technical sessions. More than 200 papers of international quality will be presented in the different technical sessions during the conference.