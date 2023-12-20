International conference on millets from January 5

December 20, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

A three-day conference on millets, in which international experts will throw light on the importance and advantages of millets and organic food, will be organised in Bengaluru from January 5 at Palace Grounds, announced Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of ‘Millets Thintheera’, a panel discussion organised by the Agriculture Department in association with The Centre for Peace Praxis and the Department of Media Studies, Christ (Deemed to be University). In his speech, the Minister said awareness should be created among students about the importance of organic food.

“Organic food is the future staple food of the people. We need to conduct a vigorous campaign to promote millets among the students,” he said. He also said that organic food along with providing strength to the body also provides stability in the long run and mentioned that millets especially, were cost effective.

“The world is facing serious problems due to food habits and lifestyle. A widespread discussion is taking place on food habits. It has been proved beyond doubt that if we set right our food habits, a number of health problems can be avoided,” he added.

He further said that farmers who adopted organic farming are earning profits due to its cost-effectiveness and that more emphasis should be laid on branding of organic food.

