International conference on innovations in computer application

Over 50 technical papers related to researches in the field of computer application will be presented during the two-day International Conference on Recent Innovations in Computer Application being held in Hubballi on July 20 and 21.

Principal of KLE Society’s Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA), the host college, Jyoti Maned said that Vice-President, Global Technical Operations, Merck, USA, Vijay M. Yabannavar, will be the keynote speaker at the conference.

The conference will be inaugurated by former Dean, Faculty of Engineering, VTU, Belagavi, D.H. Rao, at 10 a.m. on July 20 and Principal of KLE Institute of Technology, Basavaraj Anami, will preside over it. Principal Architect, Technology and Business Solutions Biogen, USA, Sanganna Yabannavar, and Principal Engineer, Staples, USA, Shailashree Nissimgoudar, will deliver talks and participate in panel discussions.

Parallel sessions

Prof. Jyoti said they had received over 65 technical papers on artificial intelligence, social network mining, web services, big data analysis and other topics of which 50 papers had been shortlisted for presentation during the conference. These papers would be presented by their respective authors at the five parallel sessions being conducted as part of the conference.

Among these papers the best would be chosen by the editorial board and they would be published in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Science, Engineering and Technology (IJIRSET), International Journal of Computer Science and Engineering (IJCE) and International Science Research Organisation for Science, Engineering and Technology (ISROSET).