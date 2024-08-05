International conference on human-elephant conflict management to be held on August 12

On the occasion of World Elephant Day, the Karnataka Forest Department will organise an International Conference on Human-Elephant Conflict Management-2024 on August 12 in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said the primary goal is to foster knowledge-sharing and cross-learning opportunities, advocating evidence-based and inclusive approaches to cultivate coexistence between humans and elephants.

He said that over 17 representatives from 11 countries, including U.S., Germany, Japan, U.K., and Switzerland, and 660 representatives from various States across India will participate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Khandre said that five key themes have been identified for the conference, which include understanding and addressing the drivers of human-elephant conflict, cross-sectoral collaboration and community participation in human elephant conflict management, leveraging technology for conflict mitigation and co-existence, safe handling protocols for humans and elephants during conflict, and role of effective communication in human-elephant conflict management.

He added that the best practices that are being followed by foreign countries and different States to address human-elephant conflict would be studied and adopted.

With 6,395 elephants, Karnataka ranks first in the country in terms of the total number of elephants, he said. “On an average, 30 people are killed in elephant attacks every year in the State. In 2024, 25 people have lost their lives,” he said.

He added that between 2009 and 2023, 1,381 elephants have died unnaturally in the country. “Around 287 elephants have died in the State in the last three years. Of these, 30 have died due to electrocution, while six elephants have been poached,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.