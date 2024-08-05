GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

International conference on human-elephant conflict management to be held on August 12

Published - August 05, 2024 07:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and Forest Department officials releasing brochures at a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and Forest Department officials releasing brochures at a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

On the occasion of World Elephant Day, the Karnataka Forest Department will organise an International Conference on Human-Elephant Conflict Management-2024 on August 12 in Bengaluru.

Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said the primary goal is to foster knowledge-sharing and cross-learning opportunities, advocating evidence-based and inclusive approaches to cultivate coexistence between humans and elephants.

He said that over 17 representatives from 11 countries, including U.S., Germany, Japan, U.K., and Switzerland, and 660 representatives from various States across India will participate.

Mr. Khandre said that five key themes have been identified for the conference, which include understanding and addressing the drivers of human-elephant conflict, cross-sectoral collaboration and community participation in human elephant conflict management, leveraging technology for conflict mitigation and co-existence, safe handling protocols for humans and elephants during conflict, and role of effective communication in human-elephant conflict management.

He added that the best practices that are being followed by foreign countries and different States to address human-elephant conflict would be studied and adopted.

With 6,395 elephants, Karnataka ranks first in the country in terms of the total number of elephants, he said. “On an average, 30 people are killed in elephant attacks every year in the State. In 2024, 25 people have lost their lives,” he said.

He added that between 2009 and 2023, 1,381 elephants have died unnaturally in the country. “Around 287 elephants have died in the State in the last three years. Of these, 30 have died due to electrocution, while six elephants have been poached,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.