International Conference on Computing and Humanitarian Applications concludes

June 24, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MYSURU

Scientists and academicians highlighted emerging technologies and their impact on society at a two-day International Conference on Computing and Humanitarian Applications (ICCHA-2023).

The conference was conducted by the Department of Computer Science, School of Computing, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in the city.

The conference, which concluded on Saturday, aimed to explore the intersection of computing and humanitarian applications, highlighting the significant advancements in technology that have revolutionized various sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Rajalakshmi Menon, scientist and Director of Centre for Air Borne System, DRDO, Government of India, said that technology has played a vital role in transforming the healthcare sector and its profound impact was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the pandemic was an eyeopener and the impact of technology was felt in other industries as well and highlighted the relevance and advantages of new and emerging technologies.

In this context, she dwelt at length on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analysis in predicting and responding to crises, as well as the significance of data analysis and decision-making.

Dr. Menon also touched upon mobile applications, chatbots, networking, digital cash transfers, and biometric technologies such as fingerprint and facial recognition systems, along with the utilization of drones.

G. Hemantha Kumar, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Mysore, underscored the role of researchers since the last 30 years in the field of computing and said that they were the driving force behind the current technological advancements.

There were technical presentations by subject experts during the conference which saw the submission of over 80 research papers.

A pre-conference workshop and poster presentation was conducted as part of the conference, providing attendees with an opportunity to gain practical insights and knowledge in the field. The best posters and papers were awarded cash prizes during the valedictory.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.