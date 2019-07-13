International conference on computational intelligence

The GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women (GSSIETW) will host its International Conference on Adaptive Computational Intelligence (ICACI) on July 18 and 19, according to a release.

The conference will be held in technical collaboration with Springer, a publishing company, and will bring together leaders in the field of computational intelligence for a comprehensive overview of the rapid expanding area of research and development.

The release said Shen-Ming Chen, Distinguished Professor, National Taipei University of Technology, Taiwan, will be the chief guest. He will deliver the keynote address on ‘Design and Synthesis of Nano-structured Materials for Smart Biosensors and Energy Storage Devices’.

Joseph Emerson Raja of Multmedia University, Malaysia, will speak on ‘Designing Adaptive Machine Condition Monitoring Systems using Computational Intelligence’.

The programme will be chaired by C.P. Gupta, IIT Roorkee, and will cover topics relevant to the pursuit of computational paradigms and computational complexity, deep learning and computational intelligence based medical data analysis intelligent communications, computational evolutionary biology, computational intelligence in cognitive science, etc.

In all 212 research papers were received and 62 are to be presented having passed rigorous triple blind reviews that meet Springer Publication standards.

Authors from U.S.A., China, Ireland, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and from across India will present their papers at the conference.