International conference held

January 19, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

I

An international conference on ‘‘New Age Marketing – Catalyzing Transformation Through Innovation, Technology, Analytics and Sustainability’’ was conducted at Sri DharmasthalaManjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD), under the aegis of BCIC (Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce), here on Thursday.  The conference attracted 100 participants and about 70 papers and was aimed at enabling the dissemination of knowledge among the researchers and practitioners, emphasising the need for comprehending the key role played by innovation, technology, analytics and sustainability in shaping the future of the marketing function in a modern organisation.

