HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

International conference held

January 19, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

I

An international conference on ‘‘New Age Marketing – Catalyzing Transformation Through Innovation, Technology, Analytics and Sustainability’’ was conducted at Sri DharmasthalaManjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD), under the aegis of BCIC (Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce), here on Thursday.  The conference attracted 100 participants and about 70 papers and was aimed at enabling the dissemination of knowledge among the researchers and practitioners, emphasising the need for comprehending the key role played by innovation, technology, analytics and sustainability in shaping the future of the marketing function in a modern organisation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.