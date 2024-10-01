International Coffee Day celebrated in Mysuru

Coffee growers from Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu celebrated International Coffee Day in Mysuru on Tuesday. This is perhaps the first time that planters from the coffee-growing districts in the State came together and organised the programme for coffee enthusiasts of the city.

Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt inaugurated the event organised outside the palace here. The event was attended by the office-bearers of the association and the growers.

According to the organisers, the event was aimed at spreading awareness on the health benefits of drinking coffee and to highlight problems faced by the coffee industry. Besides tracing the history of coffee cultivation in the State and the expansion of its cultivation over the years, the event aimed to promote the consumption of coffee.

On the occasion, coffee was distributed for free to tourists, participants and others. The organisers had put up stalls to serve coffee.

The organisers said the coffee cultivation in the country has to be continued by the younger and future generations, and therefore more awareness drives will be conducted in this regard.

