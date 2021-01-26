Internalise Constitutional values to strengthen democracy, people told

National Voters Day being celebrated in Kalaburagi on Monday.

KALABURAGI

26 January 2021 01:20 IST

Emphasis on importance of elections

Stressing the importance of elections in a democracy, Regional Commissioner N.V. Prasad has urged voters to actively participate in elections and uphold the dignity of democracy.

Addressing a gathering after flagging off National Voters Day activities at the Chandrashekhar Patil Stadium here on Monday, Mr. Prasad said that the campaign was aimed at making the citizenry aware and prudent electors.

“Elections play an important role in any democracy. The citizens should be informed and prudent in their choices in the elections. This campaign would help them in this direction,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna, who presided over the event, urged the people to understand and internalise Constitutional values to strengthen democracy.

“The pandemic has disrupted the process of voter enrolment this year. We are, therefore, visiting every house to enrol all those who have completed 18 years of age in the electoral roll. It is the responsibility of booth-level officers to ensure that no eligible voter is missed in the electoral roll in their respective areas,” Ms. Jyotshna said.

Mr. Prasad administered the oath and distributed the awards to the booth-level officers who performed well in the voter awareness activities.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Raja P, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankarappa Vanikyal, Assistant Commissioner Balaram Lamani and other senior officers were present.