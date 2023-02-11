ADVERTISEMENT

Internal Security Division arrests alleged terror suspect from Bengaluru

February 11, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The accused was reportedly in constant touch with ISIS handlers online and planned to visit Syria this March through Iraq and Afghanistan

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint operation, officials of the Internal Security Division (ISD) in association with sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a software engineer for alleged links with the proscribed Islamic State (IS), in the city in the wee hours of Saturday. He had allegedly planned to join the terror group in Syria shortly.

The accused Mohammed Arif was picked up from his house in Thanisandra where he was remotely working for an IT firm for the last two years. He was allegedly in constant touch with ISIS handlers online and planned to visit Syria this March through Iraq and Afghanistan.

The central agencies, who kept a tab on IS activities online, came across Arif and after tracking his activities alerted the ISD, which conducted the operation. Arif is being questioned to ascertain his network and his laptop is being analysed, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra appreciated the team’s efforts in apprehending the terror suspect before he fled the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US