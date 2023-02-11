HamberMenu
Internal Security Division arrests alleged terror suspect from Bengaluru

The accused was reportedly in constant touch with ISIS handlers online and planned to visit Syria this March through Iraq and Afghanistan

February 11, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint operation, officials of the Internal Security Division (ISD) in association with sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a software engineer for alleged links with the proscribed Islamic State (IS), in the city in the wee hours of Saturday. He had allegedly planned to join the terror group in Syria shortly.

The accused Mohammed Arif was picked up from his house in Thanisandra where he was remotely working for an IT firm for the last two years. He was allegedly in constant touch with ISIS handlers online and planned to visit Syria this March through Iraq and Afghanistan.

The central agencies, who kept a tab on IS activities online, came across Arif and after tracking his activities alerted the ISD, which conducted the operation. Arif is being questioned to ascertain his network and his laptop is being analysed, sources said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra appreciated the team’s efforts in apprehending the terror suspect before he fled the country.

