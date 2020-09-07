Internal reservation: Valmiki seer sends out strong message

As the talk of providing internal reservation among the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has gained prominence in the wake of the apex court’s observation on the need for providing the same, through a meeting of the Valmiki community leaders and religious heads held at Rajanahalli in Davangere district on Sunday, a strong message has been sent to the State government.

In the meeting, which saw participation from community leader and Health Minister B. Sriramulu and former Minister Satish Jarkiholi and several other MLAs of the community, the seer of Maharshi Valmiki Gurupeetha, Rajanahalli (in Harihar taluk), Sri Prasannanand Swami sent out a warning to the government saying that getting 7.5% reservation for the community members in education and employment was the constitutional right and if the government did not take the requisite measures, then a befitting lesson would be taught.

The seer also announced that a delegation of the MLAs and MPs from the community would meet Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on September 21 in Bengaluru seeking enhancement of the reservation quota to 7.5% and a decision in this regard in the forthcoming legislature session. “Otherwise, we will be forced to intensify the agitation,” he said.

Sriramulu attends meet

At a time when there are voices of dissent within the BJP over the issue of internal reservation, Sunday’s meeting and participation of Mr. Sriramulu is likely to add fuel to the differences.

Not only the ruling party, there are differences among the leaders belonging to various castes under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes belonging to other political parties, including Congress and Janata Dal (Secular). The ‘Left Hand’ and ‘Right Hand’ bifurcation among the oppressed class and their divergent views on internal reservation has made the issue a complex one.

The recommendations of Justice A.J. Sadashiva-led committee on internal reservation have been kept in cold storage since long mainly because of the differences over the issue among the community leaders in all parties.

Now with the apex court mentioning the need for internal reservation, the issue is likely to raise a dust.