Internal reservation protest: Police book 4 cases, arrest 3 for Shikaripur violence

March 28, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Hassan

The protest turned violent when a few people threw stones at former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s residence, prompting the police to use canes to control the crowd

The Hindu Bureau

Protest against internal reservation in Karnataka turns violent in Shikaripur on March 27, 2023. The police named 22 persons in the cases based on video clips of the incident.

Shivamogga police registered four cases and arrested three persons in connection with the protest against the internal reservation among Scheduled Castes in Shikaripur on March 27.

The protest turned violent when a few people threw stones at former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s residence, prompting the police to use canes to control the crowd. The police named 22 persons in the cases based on video clips of the incidents.

On March 28, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar informed mediapersons that four cases had been registered and three persons had been arrested. The arrested persons are Raghavendra Naik, a leader of the Congress party, Kumar Naik and Punith Naik.

