Internal reservation: Karnataka sees fresh protest in Shivamogga

March 28, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - Hassan

The protests against internal reservation by Karnataka government started in Shikaripur on March 27

The Hindu Bureau

On March 27, the Banjara community took to the roads in Shikaripur to protest against the Karnataka Cabinet’s decision to give internal reservation amongst Scheduled Castes.

Hassan

The protests against the internal reservation among Scheduled Castes in Karnataka that started in Shikaripur on March 27, spread to Shivamogga taluk on March 28.

Hundreds of protesters gathered on the Shivamogga-Shikaripur highway and stopped the vehicles near Kunchenahalli in Shivamogga taluk. Many vehicles are stuck.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP government in Karnataka. Police are trying to disperse the protesters.

The village, where the protest is going on, falls under Shivamogga Rural constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes. This constituency is represented by BJP MLA Ashok Naik. 

