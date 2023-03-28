ADVERTISEMENT

Internal quota is unconstitutional: Congress MLC

March 28, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MLC Prakash K. Rathod on Tuesday alleged that the ruling BJP government’s decision to implement internal reservation among Scheduled Castes is “unconstitutional” and urged MP, Ministers, MLAs and MLCs belonging to Banjaras (Lambanis), Bhovi, Korcha, and Korma communities from BJP to resign from their posts.

“The State Cabinet decision shows the hidden agenda of the BJP which wants to remove these communities from the SC list. This is nothing but backstabbing these communities,” he alleged. The Supreme Court verdict in the EV Chennaiah vs Andhra pradesh government has categorically rejected the internal reservation recommended by the AP government. “Thus the State government is liable for contempt of court legal action,” Mr. Rathod claimed.

