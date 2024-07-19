GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Interim report confirms poor quality work in Jal Jeevan Mission

Minister says the problems identified will be rectified after the final report is received

Published - July 19, 2024 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Since the launch of the scheme in 2019, 54.39 lakh rural homes have received tap connection.

| Photo Credit: File photo

The interim report of third party audit on works in Jal Jeevan Mission scheme in Karnataka has shown poor quality work in a random survey conducted as part of the audit, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge told Legislative Council on Friday.

Responding to a question from Manjunath Bhandary (Congress), he said the report had been received by the government and that it would rectify the problems identified after the final report is received. “We will share the report of the third party audit,” the Minister said.

As per the data presented in the House, since the launch of the scheme in 2019, 54.39 lakh rural homes had received tap connection.

Currently, of the total 101.15 lakh rural homes in the State, 78.90 lakh had tap connections. So far, ₹ 73,434 crore had been spent in Karnataka, of which ₹ 30,813.02 crore was on tap water connection and ₹ 42,621.38 crore on multi-village drinking water scheme.

Soon after the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government came to power, the third party audit had been ordered following allegations of irregularities and poor quality work.

While the Centre contributed ₹33,701 crore to the scheme, Karnataka contributed ₹37,829 crore, besides ₹2,533 crore contributed by the community for piped water.

