Interim Budget has some farmers disappointed 

February 01, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Interim Budget has disappointed a section of the farmers who said that agriculture has been given a short shrift.

Kurubur Shanthakumar, president, Karnataka State Sugarcane Cultivators Association, said that the government came to power promising to double farmers income but they are in dire straits and the agricultural sector has been ignored. He said though an assurance was made to implement the recommendations of Dr. Swaminathan Commission report on agriculture to enhance farmers income, it has not been implemented.

He also took exception to the government not announcing a loan waiver and said bad debts to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees of industrialists are written off while the farmers are forced to pay despite crop failure due to vagaries of nature. “Farmers of the country will come together to teach the government a lesson and vote it out in the coming elections,” Mr. Shanthakumar added.

