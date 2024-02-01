Interim budget evokes mixed reaction

February 01, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Centre’s interim budget presented on Thursday in the run-up to the general elections, has evoked mixed responses from stakeholders.

While the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and industries were disappointed that the budget did not spell out specifics a section of entrepreneurs had a different take.

Suresh Kumar Jain of MSME and General Secretary of Mysuru Industries Association said that the bulk of the budget speech was about what had been done during the last 5 years while touching upon the future in passing. He said the government should have seized the opportunity to make a few big bang announcements ahead of the elections and it would have been akin to election promise but instead it chose to play safe.

However, group captain P. Anand Naidu (retd.) director, Information Sharing and Analysis Centre, Mysuru said, the interim budget has many takeaways for the startup ecosystems, corporate R&D, IT development, and innovation.

He said in the digital world, cyber security was essential and there was a huge demand of upto 4 million professionals globally. The government establishing a corpus of Rs.1 lakh crore with long-term financing or refinancing with zero interest rate, would boost the R&D and raise the innovations and entrepreneurship and expertise in the field of cyber security, said Mr. Anand Naidu.

The Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industry president K.B. Lingaraju, said the interim budget has focussed on shoring up infrastructure and welcomed the move while lauding ₹1 lakh crore set aside for innovation. The announcement of the conversion of 40,000 railway bogies to Vande Bharat standards, emphasis on electrical vehicle manufacturing, and new routes under UDAN for aviation sector are some of the positive take aways of the interim budget, said Mr. Lingaraju.

The Congress spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh had flayed the budget as lacking in vision and said that the interim budget was hiding the ‘’truth’’ about the economy of the country. The policies of the government have derailed the economy and the dream of emerging as a 5 trillion dollar economy was far-fetched, he added.