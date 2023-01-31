ADVERTISEMENT

Interesting findings of bird census

January 31, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Most abundant species in one location: Spot-billed Pelican (1,010 in Ranganathittu) Asian Openbill (700 in Ranganathittu), Indian Cormorant (520 in Ranganathittu)

Species-rich sites: Rayanakere outside Mysuru (95), Irasvadi near Yelandur (76), Gundapatna Kere near Periyapatna (74).

12 IUCN red-listed birds out of 58 from Karnataka sighted including Blach-headed Ibis, Black-tailed Godwit, Egyptian Vulture, Great Thick-knee

5 varieties of owls recorded: Brown Fish Owl, Indian Scops-owl, Mooted Wood-owl, Rock Eagle-owl and Spotted Owlet.

CONNECT WITH US