HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Interesting findings of bird census

January 31, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Most abundant species in one location: Spot-billed Pelican (1,010 in Ranganathittu) Asian Openbill (700 in Ranganathittu), Indian Cormorant (520 in Ranganathittu)

Species-rich sites: Rayanakere outside Mysuru (95), Irasvadi near Yelandur (76), Gundapatna Kere near Periyapatna (74).

12 IUCN red-listed birds out of 58 from Karnataka sighted including Blach-headed Ibis, Black-tailed Godwit, Egyptian Vulture, Great Thick-knee

5 varieties of owls recorded: Brown Fish Owl, Indian Scops-owl, Mooted Wood-owl, Rock Eagle-owl and Spotted Owlet.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.