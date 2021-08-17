Interest-free loans for Dalits on the anvil: Minister

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanswamy on Monday said that a new policy to provide interest-free loans to Dalits would be introduced shortly.

He also said the Bharatiya Janata Party has resolved to ensure 100 students in reputed universities in each State would be trained to become IAS officers. “I have already issued orders to this effect. There has to be an education revolution among the Dalits, for which the budget has been increased to start residential schools,” the Minister said.

He also said that directions have been given to start Navodaya residential colleges in 84 Lok Sabha constituencies in the country. It has also been ordered that misuse of funds should be prevented in the name of old-age homes and others.