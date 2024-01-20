GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Interest-free crop loans given to nearly 20 lakh farmers

January 20, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has disbursed ₹15,841.48 crore interest-free crop loans to 19.97 lakh farmers so far this year, an increase of ₹776.48 crore compared to 2022-23.

The government has set a target to disburse ₹24,600 crore crop loans without bank interest this year. The interest-free loans are likely to benefit a large number of farmers who have been suffering from drought in 223 taluks of the State.

CM holds meeting

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Saturday held meetings with close to a dozen departments and discussed various proposals with Ministers to be included in the State Budget, which will be tabled in the Legislative Assembly on February 16.

Mr. Siddaramaiah held discussions with Ministers and officials of the departments such as Health and Family Welfare, Horticulture, Mines and Geology, Planning, Higher Education, Water Resources, Forests, and Environment, and Cooperation.

Sources said that Mr. Siddaramaiah is expected to hold more meetings in the coming days to discuss various projects and schemes to be included in the Budget.

KPCC media wing vice-chairman and MLC Dinesh Guli Gowda, in a press release, said crops on more than 48,000 hectares had been affected and the Budget is expected to provide more relief to drought-hit farmers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.