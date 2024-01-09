GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Interactive session with officials of Hamriyah Free Zone of UAE in Mysuru

January 09, 2024 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of entrepreneurs at an interactive session with representatives of Hamriyah Free Zone in Sharjah, UAE, in Mysuru in June 2023. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

The Government of Sharjah, UAE, in association with Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India (ASSOCHAM) and the Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), is holding an interactive session on ‘Unlocking Business Opportunities in UAE’ in Mysuru. The sessions are scheduled in Wodeyar Hall at Fortune JP Palace in Mysuru between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on January 18 and 19.

According to the MCCI, the UAE has long been an attractive destination for entrepreneurs the world over. It has Free Trade Zones attracting zero tax, 100% ownership, preferential customs duty rates, and 100% import and export tax exemption.

The agenda of the sessions is to familiarise Indian businesses with the business and investment opportunities in the UAE and other West Asian countries, and the multiple benefits and incentives offered by Hamriyah Free Zone to foreign companies.

The sessions will help throw light on how Indian companies can expand their operations into foreign markets and maximise their market reach in West Asia, Africa, Central Asia, Russia and Europe. Participants will get an insight into the West Asia industry, current trends, developments, challenges and opportunities for trade and investment.

One-to-one meetings with senior officials from Hamriyah Free Zone is also possible.

Though there is no participation fee, prior registration is mandatory. Interested persons can contact Tarina Basu on +91-9611226411 or email: tarina.basu@assocham.com, and Bharati B.R on 9606850246 or email: mccimysore@gmail.com.

