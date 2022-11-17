Interactive awareness programme on diabetes on Sunday

November 17, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors Krishna Prasad and Srinivas Joshi briefing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

With the objective of creating further awareness on how to face diabetes, its impact on other organs, particularly the eyes, an interaction programme ‘Madhumeha Samvada’ has been organised by various organisations in Hubballi on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lions Club of Hubballi, Shree Gujarat Samaj of Hubballi, Dharwad District Chemists and Druggists Association, Agrawal Samaj of Hubballi, and Dr. M.M. Joshi Eye Institute have jointly organised the interactive programme at Gujarat Bhavan in Deshpande Nagar of Hubballi.

Addressing presspersons along with ophthalmic surgeon and director of M.M. Joshi Eye Institute Krishna Prasad said over 10 expert doctors, including diabetologists, surgeons, and eye specialists, would clear the doubts of patients.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. Prasad said that what had been observed among diabetes patients was that they skip consulting doctors after a while, and continued use of medicines without consulting doctors could also prove disastrous.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

Dr. Srinivas Joshi said that most patients suffering from diabetes-related eye problems come to doctors after diabetic retinopathy had caused irreversible damage to their sight.

Chairman of Lions Club of Hubballi Uday Barkar said that across India, the organisation had joined hands with other organisations to create awareness about diabetes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US