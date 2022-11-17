Interactive awareness programme on diabetes on Sunday

November 17, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

With the objective of creating further awareness on how to face diabetes, its impact on other organs, particularly the eyes, an interaction programme ‘Madhumeha Samvada’ has been organised by various organisations in Hubballi on Sunday.

Lions Club of Hubballi, Shree Gujarat Samaj of Hubballi, Dharwad District Chemists and Druggists Association, Agrawal Samaj of Hubballi, and Dr. M.M. Joshi Eye Institute have jointly organised the interactive programme at Gujarat Bhavan in Deshpande Nagar of Hubballi.

Addressing presspersons along with ophthalmic surgeon and director of M.M. Joshi Eye Institute Krishna Prasad said over 10 expert doctors, including diabetologists, surgeons, and eye specialists, would clear the doubts of patients.

Dr. Prasad said that what had been observed among diabetes patients was that they skip consulting doctors after a while, and continued use of medicines without consulting doctors could also prove disastrous.

Dr. Srinivas Joshi said that most patients suffering from diabetes-related eye problems come to doctors after diabetic retinopathy had caused irreversible damage to their sight.

Chairman of Lions Club of Hubballi Uday Barkar said that across India, the organisation had joined hands with other organisations to create awareness about diabetes.