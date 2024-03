March 23, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MYSURU

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take part in an interaction programme organised by Thinkers Forum, Mysuru, on Sunday.

The event will take place at the convocation hall of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) from 4 p.m. onwards.

A release issued by the Forum said the interaction will explore the dynamics of India’s financial roadmap and those interested can enroll through www.bit.ly/TFMysuru

For details 9916156490/ 9901010990, the release added.

