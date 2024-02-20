Inter-university youth festival in Mysuru from February 22

February 20, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The 37th inter-university southeast zone youth festival, Yuva Bimba-2024, will be held in Mysuru from February 22 to 26.

JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), Mysuru, in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) will host the festival at the JSS STU campus (SJCE) here.

The festival will feature competitions in dance, music, literary events, theatre, and fine arts, taking place across six auditoriums within the campus. The five-day cultural extravaganza boasts of the participation of around 1,250 students from universities in Karnataka, Telangana, and Chattisgarh.

Singer Vijay Prakash will inaugurate Yuva Bimba on February 22 at 11 a.m. JSS executive secretary C.G. Betsurmath will preside, JSS STU Vice-Chancellor A.N. Santosh Kumar told reporters on Tuesday.

Making its debut in Mysuru, the youth festival aims to instil a sense of pride in Indian culture and foster awareness of youth identity. It provides an unprecedented opportunity for the students from diverse cultural backgrounds to immerse themselves in Mysuru’s rich cultural heritage, the organisers said.

The event facilitates cultural exchange and interaction among the university students, he said.

It will feature a grand cultural procession at 3.30 p.m. on the inaugural day, showcasing participants in their cultural attire, regional dances and music forms – reminiscent of a mini Dasara cultural procession, said Registrar S.A. Dhanaraj.

The festival will conclude with a valedictory ceremony on February 26 at 10.30 a.m. at the central stage in JSS STU. Winners of the competitions will be presented trophies and medals.

