Inter-State robber shot at as he tries to escape in Hubballi

An inter-State robber was shot at in the leg by a police sub-inspector in Hubballi on Friday morning as he tried to escape after attacking two police constables.

The accused, Farshan Sheikh, is admitted at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. Also, injured police constables Mahesh and Sujata are in the same hospital.

According to the police, Sub-Inspector Kavita Madagyal fired two shots in the air to warn him before shooting him in the leg.

The injured history-sheeter Farhan Sheikh is from Mumbai. He is facing several cases of robbery, dacoity and murder registered against him in Hyderabad, Kalaburagi, Ahmed Nagar, Surat and Mumbai.

Farhan Sheikh was arrested by Keshwapur Police on Thursday in a case of burglary at Bhuvaneshwari Jewellery Shop located in Keshwapur in Hubballi recently.

He made an attempt to escape when the police had taken him to Gamanagatti Road near Tarihal Cross in search of his other accomplices.

The accused assaulted police constables Sujata and Mahesh and tried to escape. Then, Ms. Kavita Madagyal warned him by opening fire in the air. But she had to shoot him in the leg to stop him from escaping the law, the police said. The incident took place at around 6.30 a.m.

Speaking to the media after enquiring about the health of the injured police personnel at KIMS Hospital on Friday, Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar said that the accused had befriended two Hindi speaking men near Gamanagatti after his arrival in Hubballi on July 14.

After giving them some money, he met those two men again to get more information on potential targets. Subsequently, he broke into the jewellery shop stealing gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs of rupees, he said.

He said that police teams after investigation for 10 days managed to arrest the accused on Thursday.

“During interrogation, he revealed about befriending two Hindi speaking men at Gamanagatti and had said that he will identify them at the location. Accordingly, Police Inspector Katti, Ms. Kavita Madagyal and the two police constables had taken him to the spot,” he said.

“He took them to a few sheds near Gamanagatti on the pretext of showing the location of his accomplices and there he suddenly tried to escape after hitting the police personnel with a stone. At that point, Ms. Madagyal Kavita first opened fire in the air to warn him and then shot him in the leg,” Mr. Shashikumar explained.

The Police Commissioner said that, as per preliminary information, there were two more accomplices who had accompanied the accused when he arrived here from Maharashtra.

Their modus operandi was to do recce of potential targets, carry out the crime and then travel to other cities along with the loot, he added.

“Already, five of our teams are in Maharashtra to trace and arrest the other accused in the crime. We will be sending three more teams to trace the others involved and also to recover the stolen articles which have been sold to different parties,” he said.

The Police Commissioner said that while travelling from Maharashtra, the accused had identified a few targets in Belagavi and Vijayapura apart from those in Hubballi.