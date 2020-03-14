Inter-State passenger movement affected

The COVID-19 virus outbreak has hit the inter-State services of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which suspended over 15 trips of high-end buses to cities including Chennai and Hyderabad and other cities outside the State because of fewer or no passengers.

KSRTC Mysuru Divisional Controller Ashok Kumar told The Hindu that the bookings were getting cancelled and there have been least or nil current bookings for the Airavatha and Rajahamsa buses on the inter-state routes. “The traffic has come down by 25-30%. We foresee further fall in passenger movement from Monday,” he said.

The KSRTC was operating buses to Bengaluru seeing the passenger load. In the operations within the State, passenger movement had come down by 30% since Friday. “We operate about 425 trips to Bengaluru and this includes all services, including Saarige and Airavatha. Most of them were seeing fewer passengers,” Mr. Kumar said.