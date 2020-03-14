Karnataka

Inter-State passenger movement affected

KSRTC suspends over a dozen trips

The COVID-19 virus outbreak has hit the inter-State services of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which suspended over 15 trips of high-end buses to cities including Chennai and Hyderabad and other cities outside the State because of fewer or no passengers.

KSRTC Mysuru Divisional Controller Ashok Kumar told The Hindu that the bookings were getting cancelled and there have been least or nil current bookings for the Airavatha and Rajahamsa buses on the inter-state routes. “The traffic has come down by 25-30%. We foresee further fall in passenger movement from Monday,” he said.

The KSRTC was operating buses to Bengaluru seeing the passenger load. In the operations within the State, passenger movement had come down by 30% since Friday. “We operate about 425 trips to Bengaluru and this includes all services, including Saarige and Airavatha. Most of them were seeing fewer passengers,” Mr. Kumar said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2020 10:37:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/inter-state-passenger-movement-affected/article31070482.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY