Inter-State issues on the agenda at the South India Chief Ministers' conference

File photo. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that micro irrigation issues, railways and infrastructure issues are listed on the agenda for discussion for amicable settlements among the South Indian States  

Several inter-State issues are on the agenda for discussion as the South India Chief Ministers' conference gets underway in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on November 14.

"Micro irrigation issues, railways and infrastructure issues are listed on the agenda for discussion for amicable settlements among the South Indian States," said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after paying tributes to the first Prime Minister of India Late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru here at Vidhan Soudha on the occasion of his 132nd birthday celebrations.

The South India chief ministers' conference at Tirupati has been convened by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Minor irrigation projects in Palar region, Railway and other infrastructure works are on the agenda for discussion. The discussion will be to take forward development in harmonious way," Mr. Bommai said, adding that the South zone conference followed the earlier conferences of chief ministers of Eastern and North Eastern States.

When asked if the contentious inter-State river water issues, including Mekedatu, with Tamil Nadu come up for discussion, he said that since these matters are in courts and tribunals, it will not come up for discussion.


