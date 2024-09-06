Inter-State group to build database on Mahadayi river, ongoing dispute

A group of academicians, writers, and activists have come together to create a public database about the Mahadayi river and the ongoing dispute about the river basin projects between Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka.

The Epistemic Community of the Mhadei River group has members from all the three riparian States. Members plan to organise talks and workshops, build an online database, and bring out a book on the issue. The informal community will involve several activists, writers, scientists, lawyers, and citizens in its efforts.

The first of these workshops was held in Goa recently. Activist Rajendra Kerkar introduced the topography of the river and traced the history of the inter-State dispute. He focussed on the need to conserve the river and its habitat to preserve the bio-diversity of the region.

Meera Mohanty, journalist and archivist, traced the history of the Mhadei Bachao Andolan movement. Advocate Aurobindo Gomes Periera presented a perspective of the Mandovi waterfront in terms of law and the privatising of the commons. Researcher Vaishali Kashyap spoke about the workings of the Mhadei Inter-State Water Tribunal. Academician Rahul Tripathi discussed the interests and the political dynamics of the dispute. Researcher Manisha Rodrigues spoke of the urban estuarine ecology of the Mandovi and the role of Khazans, the traditional water harvesting structures of Goa.

Maya DeSouza discussed a climate change perspective of the river in the Western Ghats and fish scientist Vidhyadhar Gadgil explained the various studies of freshwater fish diversity of the Mhadei.

Academicians Errol Dsouza, Rukmini Bhaya Nair, Laxmi Subramaniam, and Dhirendra Deshpande are acting as advisers to the group. Some of them have agreed to contribute write-ups. Academicians Peter Dsouza and Solano Jose Savio De Silva coordinated the workshop. Prof. D’Souza said that several online discussions will be held on various issues related to the subject. They will be based on research data and other material founded on field work.