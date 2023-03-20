HamberMenu
Inter-State gang arrested, 14 motorcycles recovered

March 20, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bidar District Police on Monday arrested an inter-State gang of three men and recovered 14 stolen motorcycles in all estimated at ₹7.2 lakh from them.

Bidar Superintendent of Police Chennabasavanna Langoti said that the three accused are residents of Bidar city.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they lifted motorcycles from different locations in the last two months. Of the 14 vehicles recovered, five had been lifted from Bidar Sub-Division, eight from Hyderabad and one from Zaheerabad in Telangana State.

