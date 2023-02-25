ADVERTISEMENT

Inter-State drug racket unearthed

February 25, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Amruthahalli police on Friday busted an inter-State drug racket and recovered synthetic drugs worth ₹50 lakh.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police led by inspector Guruprasad G. raided a place on Jakkur Double road and arrested Mubeen Babu, 32, and Mansoor, 36, from Kerala, while they were waiting for their clients. The police recovered 120 gm of marijuana and 150 gm of charas from them.

The police then raided a rented house and arrested their associates Abhishek Sudhir, 27, Akshay Shivan, 28, Arjun Monikim, 26, Akhil Rajan, 26, Joyal Josh, 21, and Prithvin P., 23, who were from various parts of Kerala. The police recovered 740 gm of methaqualone, 200 gm of marijuana, 165 gm of charas, 20 gm of MDMA, a car, bike, and seven mobile phones used by the accused to run the network.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused were sourcing the drugs from Kerala. The police have also detained 20 consumers and have booked them under NDPS Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US