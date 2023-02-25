Inter-State drug racket unearthed

February 25, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Amruthahalli police on Friday busted an inter-State drug racket and recovered synthetic drugs worth ₹50 lakh.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police led by inspector Guruprasad G. raided a place on Jakkur Double road and arrested Mubeen Babu, 32, and Mansoor, 36, from Kerala, while they were waiting for their clients. The police recovered 120 gm of marijuana and 150 gm of charas from them.

The police then raided a rented house and arrested their associates Abhishek Sudhir, 27, Akshay Shivan, 28, Arjun Monikim, 26, Akhil Rajan, 26, Joyal Josh, 21, and Prithvin P., 23, who were from various parts of Kerala. The police recovered 740 gm of methaqualone, 200 gm of marijuana, 165 gm of charas, 20 gm of MDMA, a car, bike, and seven mobile phones used by the accused to run the network.

The accused were sourcing the drugs from Kerala. The police have also detained 20 consumers and have booked them under NDPS Act.