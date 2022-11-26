Inter-State drug racket busted, 12 peddlers arrested

November 26, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Northeast division police unearthed an inter-State drug racket and arrested 12 peddlers, including a Nigerian national and four women, who were allegedly selling synthetic drugs to their clients in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused have been identified as Hillary Egvoba, 29, from Nigeria, Hafeez Ruman, 26, Mansoor K.K., 33, Umar Farooq, 23, Vyshali Das, 29, Benjamin Gerald, 27, Triveni, 25, Glady Sunitha, 27, Sujana, 26, Magesh, 23, Mohammed Bilal, 23, and Manish Chouhan, 29.

The police caught two peddlers waiting near Lumbini Garden on ring road to deliver the goods. Based on their information, the police arrested their associates and recovered cocaine and ecstasy pills worth ₹1 lakh from them. The police have recovered eight mobile phones and two bikes from them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused were operating in the city and using a code word to deliver the drugs and getting the payment online, Anoop Shetty, DCP, Northeast division, said.

The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US