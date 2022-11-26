Inter-State drug racket busted, 12 peddlers arrested

November 26, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Northeast division police unearthed an inter-State drug racket and arrested 12 peddlers, including a Nigerian national and four women, who were allegedly selling synthetic drugs to their clients in the city.

The accused have been identified as Hillary Egvoba, 29, from Nigeria, Hafeez Ruman, 26, Mansoor K.K., 33, Umar Farooq, 23, Vyshali Das, 29, Benjamin Gerald, 27, Triveni, 25, Glady Sunitha, 27, Sujana, 26, Magesh, 23, Mohammed Bilal, 23, and Manish Chouhan, 29.

The police caught two peddlers waiting near Lumbini Garden on ring road to deliver the goods. Based on their information, the police arrested their associates and recovered cocaine and ecstasy pills worth ₹1 lakh from them. The police have recovered eight mobile phones and two bikes from them.

The accused were operating in the city and using a code word to deliver the drugs and getting the payment online, Anoop Shetty, DCP, Northeast division, said.

The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act.