Inter-State chain snatcher arrested in Bengaluru

The Girinagar police have arrested a 40-year-old inter-State chain snatcher who is allegedly involved in 157 cases across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Achuth Kumar alias Gani, 40, from Dharwad, was tracked down in Charlapalli prison in Telangana where he was lodged. He was arrested for attempting to snatch a chain from a woman and was caught by alert public.

According to the police, on August 19, Kumar approached a homemaker by knocking on her door and calling her husband’s name which he had read on the name plate. As soon as the victim opened the door, Kumar overpowered her, snatched her chain and escaped. He had followed her when she visited a temple nearby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused and brought him to the city on body warrant.

A detailed investigation led the police to recover 310 grams of stolen gold ornaments and a two-wheeler used in the crime. The total value of the recovered goods was ₹24.15 lakh, the police said.

Police Inspector Satish Kumar. U said Kumar would recce residential areas on his motorcycle with a full face helmet to identify a target. He would also identify entry and exit points as escape routes.

After robbing the gold, he would dump the bike in an isolated place and stay at his friend’s house and hide the valuables in the house without their knowledge. He would later return after a few days to pick up the valuables and sell them to pawnbrokers. He would then blow the money on vices and buy second-hand bikes to commit his next offence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.